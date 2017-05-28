WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea tests new anti-aircraft weapon system
North Korea's state agency said Kim Jong-Un supervised the weapons system test and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country.
North Korea tests new anti-aircraft weapon system
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test on May 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

North Korea's KCNA news agency did not report the exact nature of the weapon or the time of the test but said Kim had ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, after weeks of defiant ballistic missile tests.

Pyongyang has been pushing to develop a wide range of weapon systems since early last year at an unprecedented pace including a long-range missile capable of striking the mainland United States. It has in recent weeks tested its intermediate-range ballistic missile, making some technical advances.

North Korea rejects UN and unilateral sanctions by other states against its weapons programme as an infringement of its right to self defence and says the programme is necessary to counter US aggression.

TRT World spoke with Seoul-based journalist Joseph Kim for the latest on the test.

It last conducted a ballistic missile test a week ago.

The United States denies any intention to attack the North.

"Kim Jong Un ... watched the test of a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon system organised by the Academy of National Defence Science," KCNA said on Sunday.

"This weapon system, whose operation capability has been thoroughly verified, should be mass-produced to deploy all over the country ... so as to completely spoil the enemy's wild dream to command the air, boasting of air supremacy and weapon almighty," it said.

KCNA said Kim was accompanied by his military aides and listed the three men believed to be the top officials in the country's rapidly accelerating missile programme.

They are Ri Pyong Chol, a former top air force general; Kim Jong Sik, a veteran rocket scientist; and Jang Chang Ha, the head of the Academy of National Defence Science, a weapons development and procurement centre.

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully tested what it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile that met all technical requirements and could now be mass-produced, although outside officials and experts questioned the extent of its progress.

On Tuesday, the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency said that if left unchecked, North Korea is on an "inevitable" path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking the United States.

Appearing at a Senate hearing, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Vincent Stewart declined to offer a time estimate but Western experts believe the North still needed several years to develop such a weapon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us