WORLD
1 MIN READ
How could this happen in Manchester?
Manchester bomber Salman Abedi grew up in neighbourhoods around south Manchester. Some in the area say poverty and under-funded social services are isolating young people and turning them against their communities.
How could this happen in Manchester?
Police have targeted south Manchester neighbourhoods near where Abedi lived. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

The question of why a young British man would blow himself up at a concert is likely to generate as many questions as answers. One of them is likely to be why did he turn against his own community?

Dozens of young people from Manchester have gone abroad to join terrorist groups. Others have stayed at home, but have become radicalised.

One reason according to some is a failing support system for the city's youth. Poverty and under-funded social services have left them feeling isolated and left out.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic is in Manchester and takes a look at the challenges facing the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us