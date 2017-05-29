WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uncertainty mounts as Nigeria's president goes on medical leave again
Nigeria marks Democracy Day on Monday but Muhammadu Buhari is on medical leave in London for the third time in less than two years, raising concerns as to whether the 74-year-old president will be able to continue as the head of state.
Uncertainty mounts as Nigeria's president goes on medical leave again
Buhari, a former military ruler, returned home in March after nearly two months' medical leave in Britain. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

Nigeria marked its Democracy Day on Monday, which also coincided with the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari's term in office.

However, the Nigerian president's third medical leave in less than two years has raised concerns over whether Buhari's physical health would allow him to continue as the head of state.

Buhari, 74, a former military ruler, returned home in March after nearly two months' medical leave in Britain.

On May 8, he once again travelled to London for follow-up medical tests, handing over power to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo.

Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah has more from Abuja.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us