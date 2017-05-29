The Syrian regime's Defence Ministry has approved a plan to give Iran responsibility to fund foreign fighters fighting against opposition forces in Syria, according to regime document obtained by Zaman Al Wasel, pro-opposition news website, VOA News reported on Friday.
"The number of Shia militia has increased dramatically during the last two months," the official said in the report. "While a big part of these militia were recruited by Iran, a relatively big part was recruited by the Syrian government directly. We are speaking about more than 50,000 militants from different nationalities. The Syrian government requested that Iran provide for all of the mentioned militias."
The government document states that 88,733 foreign fighters must be paid, but that is an estimate on the high side, according to the report. The number may be closer to 50,000 foreign fighters.
Tehran spends $6 billion per year on military aid to the Assad regime, according to the UN. Iran's 2017 defence budget increased by 90 percent from 2016, up to $19 billion. And at least 10,000 Iranian soldiers are currently fighting on the ground in Syria.
Iran will now fund these foreign militia groups fighting for Syria's Assad regime:
Syrian
Public Support & Security Forces
Homeland Fortress Forces
Arab National Guards
Hussein Lions Brigade
Homeland Shield Forces
Saladin al Ayoubi Brigade
National Defence Forces
Coastal Shield Brigade
Syrian Jazeera Shield
Desert Hawks
Jablowi Batallion
Scorpion Brigade
Syriac Protection Office
Homeland Shield Brigade
Imam Mehdi Army
Anger Forces
Syrian Resistance
Lebanese
Hezbollah
Saraya al Ghalboun
Harakat al Saaberine
Syrian - Lebanese
Tornado Eagles
Imam al Baqer Brigade
Palestinian
Al Jaleel Palestinian Forces
Palestinian Liberation Army
Al Baathj Battalions
Intifada Conquest
Vanguard for the Popular Liberation War
Palestinian Popular Struggle Front
Liberation and Return Saraya
Syrian - Palestinian
Al Quds Brigade
Yemeni
Ansar Allah
Bahraini
Saraya al Mukhtar
Pakistani
Zeynabioun Brigade
Iraqi
Bader Corps
Al Zahra Saraya
Khorasan Saraya
Truthful Brigade
Hezbollah al Iraqi
Saraya Ashura
Saraya al Salam
Saraya al Jihad
Imam Ali Brigade
Dhu al Fuqar Brigade
Promised Day Brigade
Hasan al Mujtaba Brigade
Popular Defence Saraya
Faithful Promise Corps
Hezbollah Battalions
Amar bin Yasser Brigade
Al Hamad Brigade
Imam Mehdi Army
Asaib Ahal al Haq
Imam Hussein Brigade
Al Nujba Movement
Rasali Youth Brigade
Abu al Fadi al Abbas Brigade
Master of Martyrs Batallion
Brigade of Victorious Great Lions
Awaiting the Mehdi Appearance Battalions
Afghan
Fatamiyoun Brigade
Afghani Hezbollah
Iranian
Al Quds Force
Iranian 65th Brigade
Basij Forces
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps
Nakhsa Forces