Mortar attack in Syria's Deir Al Zor kills 13
Daesh lob mortar shells at a neighbourhood held by regime troops, according to a war monitor and local Syrian media.
Men inspect damaged housing for internally displaced people at a site hit by barrel bombs in a rebel-held area, south of Deraa city, Syria, May 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

A war monitoring group and Syrian media say that at least 13 civilians were killed when Daesh shelled regime-held neighbourhoods in the eastern city of Deir Al Zor.

The regime news agency SANA said the shelling hit the neighbourhoods of Al Joura and Qussour late on Monday.

Daesh has controlled other parts of the city since 2015, leaving more than 90,000 people under siege in the regime-held areas.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the shelling took place shortly before sundown as residents were preparing to break their daytime fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Coalition air strikes near Deir Al Zor

Air strikes between May 25 and 26 killed more than 100 people, including family members of Daesh fighters, in Al Mayadin, a town held by the terrorist group near Deir Al Zor.

The Observatory said the raids were carried out by US-led coalition warplanes.

Between April 23 and May 23 of this year, coalition strikes killed a total of 225 civilians in Syria, including dozens of children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
