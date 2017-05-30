WORLD
3 MIN READ
Merkel resists coalition partner's request to withdraw from Incirlik
Social Democrats want Germany to pull its forces from the Incirlik airbase, but the German chancellor wants to await the outcome of talks with Turkey over its decision to deny German parliamentarians access to the base.
Merkel resists coalition partner's request to withdraw from Incirlik
German Chancellor Angela Merkel underlined that German lawmakers should have access to their soldiers stationed abroad, as it was the parliament's task to control the armed forces but warned against any rushed decisions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel turned down on Tuesday a request by her coalition partner Social Democrats to withdraw German soldiers from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base amid political tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel said her Christian Democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) wanted to see the outcome of talks between German and Turkish foreign ministers before taking a decision on Incirlik.

"At the NATO summit, we agreed to continue talks with Turkey," she said, referring to a meeting she had with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels last week.

Waiting for the talks

"This is why the CDU/CSU parliamentary group is of the opinion that we ought to wait for the outcome of talks between the foreign ministers," she said.

Turkey has been reluctant to give permission to German lawmakers to visit their soldiers stationed in Incirlik, due to controversial statements, mostly made by lawmakers from the socialist Die Linke (The Left) party which publicly announced their support to the PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Germany and other NATO countries.

Merkel underlined that German lawmakers should have access to their soldiers stationed abroad as it was the parliament's responsibility to control the armed forces, according to the constitution. But she warned against any rushed decisions.

"Of course, we need to take a decision in the upcoming weeks on how things will evolve. But now we ought to talk once again with the Turkish side," she said.

Ahead of parliamentary elections in September, Merkel's coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD) took a surprise decision and demanded the withdrawal of German troops from Incirlik, in protest against Turkey's stance.

"We are calling for troop withdrawal from Incirlik," Thomas Oppermann, a senior SPD lawmaker told the Passauer Neue Presse daily.

"Now the defence minister should promptly provide clarification for the prospective stationing site," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us