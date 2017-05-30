The whirling dervishes dance known as Sema, which was inspired and created by medieval Middle Eastern poet Jalaluddin Rumi's work, is helping to better integrate many people into society.

The dance is a mystic religious rite performed by the followers of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, who lived in the thirteenth century in Turkey.

It's always a special performance, but what makes this show extra special is that the dancers all have different disabilities.

TRT World 's Denee Savoia reports.