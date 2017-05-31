BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Moscow lifts certain economic restrictions on Turkey
Russia imposed the economic restrictions after Turkish forces shot down one of it's fighter jets near the Syrian border in 2015.
Russian President Putin signed the decree easing sanctions. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree lifting certain economic restrictions imposed on Turkey and its citizens, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the decree, Turkish service passports holders, flight and cabin crew and business people who make short visits to Russia will be entitled to visa-free travel.

The decree also grants visa-free travel to diplomatic and consular representatives of Turkey and their families on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Turkey of the partial renewal of a May 2010 agreement concerning the terms of mutual travel of citizens of the two countries.

The decree will come into force following its publication in the Official Gazette of Turkish Republic, the statement added.

After Turkey shot down a Russian military jet over an airspace violation in November 2015, Moscow took several measures against Ankara, including banning imports of Turkish agricultural products and ending visa-free travel for the Turkish citizens.

Since last summer, Russia has relaxed the measures and lifted bans on some products, particularly citrus fruits.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
