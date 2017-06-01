WORLD
Argentine mothers still seek justice for missing children
As Argentina reverses a decision to release torturers from its era of dictatorship from prison, mothers of missing persons are still looking for answers 40 years on.
Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo activist during a demonstration against the Supreme Court decision to reduce detention time for torturers from Argentina's military dictatorship, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

Argentina has been a democracy since 1983. But one group of women, all over 80, still protest every single Thursday to make sure the crimes of the past are not forgotten, nor forgiven.

Ninety-three-year-old Mirta de Baravalle has been turning up at Plaza de Mayo every Thursday since 1977, where she holds up the pictures of her daughter, Ana Maria, and her son in law, Julio Cesar.

They are among 30,000 people still missing after they were taken by Argentina's military dictatorship.

But just as the mothers were celebrating their fortieth anniversary, they were dealt an unexpected blow. A Supreme Court ruling was passed, which could set many of the imprisoned torturers free.

TRT World 's Monica Yanakiew has this report from Buenos Aires.

SOURCE:TRT World
