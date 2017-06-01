WORLD
1 MIN READ
The dream of Europe is souring for some
Officially some 15,000 Bangladeshis live in Palermo, Sicily. There, they face many unexpected challenges far from home.
The dream of Europe is souring for some
Refugees &amp; migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station vessel &quot;Phoenix&quot; in the harbour of Augusta, Sicily, southern Italy. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

Bangladeshi refugees and migrants who fled or left their home often risk everything to try to reach Europe. If they travel via Africa, Italy is often their first stop on the continent, and for some, their last.

Officially some 15,000 people from the South Asian nation now live in the Sicilian city of Palermo. Unofficially the number is much higher. And more keep coming.

"I was told the sea journey was three hours from Libya to Italy, but it took us ten hours as we wandered off in the waters. Italy coast guards rescued us. This journey is very dangerous. It's a second life for me," one Bangladeshi said.

TRT World's Francis Collings has this report from Palermo, Sicily.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us