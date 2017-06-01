CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Tickets for Manchester benefit concert sell out in record six minutes
Ariana Grande will lead the "One Love Manchester" concert almost two weeks after her concert in the city was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116. But there are concerns that survivors may miss out on free tickets.
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Manchester Arena on May 22 killing many fans who were leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

Tickets for an all-star benefit concert in aid of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday.

The One Love Manchester concert being held on Sunday (June 4) will be headlined by Ariana Grande, the US singer whose concert in the northern English city on May 22 was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116.

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and the Black Eyed Peas will also perform at the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Fans who attended Grande's previous show are being offered free tickets to the concert which will be broadcast on British television.

Proceeds from tickets sold will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up to aid grieving families and victims of the attack.

Touts reselling tickets called "shameless"

Many say the tickets were being resold at exorbitant rates in black.

In a statement announcing the benefit concert, Grande said she hoped to "honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
