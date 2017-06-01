WORLD
2 MIN READ
Organization of American States discusses Venezuelan crisis
The 34-nation OAS bloc debated the situation in Venezuela after a group of nations pressed for "urgent action" to ease the crisis.
Organization of American States discusses Venezuelan crisis
Organization of American States holds a meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Venezuela in Washington DC, US on May 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

The Organization of American States (OAS) held foreign ministers' meeting on the crisis in Venezuela amid heightened tensions between the opposition and the government in Washington DC on Wednesday .

Wednesday's meeting of the 34-nation hemispheric bloc came after a group of nations pressed for "urgent action" to ease the crisis.

One resolution, presented by Peru and backed by a number of countries including the United States, sought to form a four-nation group to accompany Venezuela on negotiations between the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition.

The other resolution, backed by the Bahamas and other Caricom nations, stressed non-intervention in the crisis.

TRT World'sEdizTiyansan has the report from Washington DC.

Anti-government protestors say the situation is already out of control – and that the international community needs to intervene before it's too late.

But Maduro himself thinks that the OAS is part of the problem, and last month he announced that Venezuela would withdraw as early as 2019.

When the meeting was announced last month, Venezuela said it was withdrawing from the OAS in protest – a move that Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra said she hoped would be reconsidered.

The ministers said they would reconvene about Venezuela before the June 19-21 General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us