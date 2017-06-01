The Organization of American States (OAS) held foreign ministers' meeting on the crisis in Venezuela amid heightened tensions between the opposition and the government in Washington DC on Wednesday .

Wednesday's meeting of the 34-nation hemispheric bloc came after a group of nations pressed for "urgent action" to ease the crisis.

One resolution, presented by Peru and backed by a number of countries including the United States, sought to form a four-nation group to accompany Venezuela on negotiations between the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition.

The other resolution, backed by the Bahamas and other Caricom nations, stressed non-intervention in the crisis.

Anti-government protestors say the situation is already out of control – and that the international community needs to intervene before it's too late.

But Maduro himself thinks that the OAS is part of the problem, and last month he announced that Venezuela would withdraw as early as 2019.

When the meeting was announced last month, Venezuela said it was withdrawing from the OAS in protest – a move that Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra said she hoped would be reconsidered.

The ministers said they would reconvene about Venezuela before the June 19-21 General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico.