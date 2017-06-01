President Donald Trump said he would announce on Thursday his decision on whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, as a source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.

Trump said he would make the announcement at 3:00 pm EDT (1900 GMT) in the White House Rose Garden, ending his tweet with "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump blasted the accord, and called global warming a hoax aimed at weakening US industry.

The Republican vowed at the time to "cancel" the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president on January 20, part of an effort to bolster US oil and coal industries.

Should the president pull the US out of the accord, it will join Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants in the landmark 195-nation Paris 2015 agreement to try to slow global warming.

TRT World 's Will Denselow has more on the story.

Pulling the United States from the accord could also further alienate American allies in Europe already wary of Trump and call into question US leadership and trustworthiness on an issue that is far bigger than the US economy.

It also would be one more step by the Republican president to erase the legacy of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who helped broker the accord and praised it during a trip to Europe this month.

Domestic pressure to keep the US in the accord

Trump came under pressure on Wednesday from corporate CEOs, US allies, Democrats and some fellow Republicans to keep the United States in the accord.

Responding to shouted questions earlier on Wednesday from reporters in the White House Oval Office where he met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Trump said, "I'm hearing from a lot of people, both ways."

A source told Reuters that Trump was working out terms of the planned withdrawal with US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change doubter.

The pact is a global attempt to slow global warming

The pact was the first legally binding global deal to fight climate change. Virtually every nation voluntarily committed to steps aimed at curbing global emissions of "greenhouse" gases. These include carbon dioxide generated from burning of fossil fuels that scientists blame for a warming planet, sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms.

The United States committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Advocates of the climate deal pressured Trump, who has changed his mind on large decisions before, even after signalling a move in the opposite direction.

The chief executives of dozens of companies have made last-minute appeals to Trump. The CEOs of ExxonMobil Corp , Apple Inc, Dow Chemical Co, Unilever NV and Tesla Inc were among those urging him to remain in the agreement. Tesla's Elon Musk threatened to quit White House advisory councils if the president pulls out.

Musk said, "I've done all I can to advise directly" to Trump and through others in the White House.

Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy Corp, an Ohio-based coal company and major Trump campaign donor, urged Trump to withdraw from the deal. But on Wednesday US coal company shares fell alongside renewable energy stocks following reports that Trump would pull out.

A US pullout would put it at odds with the international consensus

US allies rallied behind the Paris accord on Wednesday.

In Berlin, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stressed withdrawal would take years, saying, "The Americans can't just leave the climate protection agreement. Mr Trump believes that because he doesn't know the details."

China and the European Union will seek on Friday to buttress the agreement. In a statement backed by all 28 EU states, the European Union and China will commit to full implementation of the accord, EU and Chinese officials said.

Trump has said the accord would cost the US economy trillions of dollars without tangible benefit. For the president, a withdrawal would reflect his "America First" approach to policy, unencumbered by international obligations.

Trump refused to endorse the accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday in Italy, saying he needed more time to decide.

Critics say a pullout would undermine US standing globally

A US pullout could have sweeping implications. The deal relies heavily on reductions in emissions by big polluter nations, and the United States is the world's second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.

At a conference near Los Angeles, Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in the 2016 presidential election, said withdrawing would be a mistake. "Part of what keeps us going is that America's word is good, and that you stand with your prior administration whether it was of your party or not," she said.

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who Trump considered for secretary of state, said on Twitter that affirmation of the Paris agreement "is not only about the climate: It is also about America remaining the global leader."

Democratic US Senators Bob Menendez and Jack Reed wrote a letter urging Trump not to withdraw. They said withdrawal would undermine US credibility and its position as a global leader, empowering nations like China to drive the climate agenda and set international standards while also reaping economic benefits from a growing clean energy sector.