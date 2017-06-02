World leaders, business figures and celebrities have reacted with anger and defiance after President Donald Trump announced that the United States, the world's second-biggest carbon emitter, would walk away from its responsibilities under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

FIJI : Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who will serve as president of UN climate talks in Germany later this year, said Trump's announcement was "deeply disappointing" but added, "This is a struggle that is far from over."

EU : Council President Donald Tusk tweeted, "Please don't change the (political) climate for the worse." Later he said the EU and China agree Trump's decision was a "big mistake."

CHINA : Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, "China, as a responsible major country, would uphold the pact."

CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump to express his disappointment at the decision, but said he was inspired by "the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies."

BRITAIN : Prime Minister Theresa May told Trump, "The Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses."

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron said he believed Trump had made an historic mistake, and invited frustrated US climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France. He also used Trump's election slogan against him, opting instead for "Make our planet great again."

FRENCH POLYNESIA: President of the Assembly Marcel Tuihani expressed his "stupefaction" at Trump's decision.

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret at the decision, and called for a continuation of "climate policies which preserve our world."

INDIA: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "As far as the Paris accord is concerned ... our government is committed irrespective of the stand of anyone, anywhere in the world."

INDIA: Power Minister Piyush Goyal said India is "steadfast on its Paris commitments, irrespective of what others do."

JAPAN: Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto said, "It's as if they've turned their back on the wisdom of humanity."

NEW ZEALAND: Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said that "so much of what (Trump) said is wrong," arguing that America was not paying a disproportionate cost to be part of the deal.

RUSSIA: Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump's decision would prompt Russia to rethink its own stance, "We made the decision to join, and I don't think we will (change) it."