POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Rain rescues Australia against NZ as match abandoned
Rain rescued Australia who were struggling to reach a tough target set by New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy fixture. The match was called off with both teams taking a point each.
Rain rescues Australia against NZ as match abandoned
Australia and New Zealand will take one point each after their match had to be called off due to bad weather. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

Rain came to the rescue of faltering Australia who were struggling in pursuit of a tough target set by New Zealand before their Champions Trophy Group A opener ended as a no result at Edgbaston on Friday.

Kane Williams scored a fine century as New Zealand posted 291 all out in 45 overs, a total that at one stage looked like being much higher before seamer Josh Hazlewood recorded career-best figures of 6-52 for Australia.

Rain in the interval between innings meant Australia faced a reduced victory target of 235 from 33 overs, and they limped to 53 for three in nine overs before the heavens opened for a final time and the game was abandoned.

Hosts England top the pool with two points, New Zealand and Australia have one each, and Bangladesh are on zero.

Williamson's 100 off 97 balls anchored a New Zealand innings that promised a lot more, but Australia found their groove in the closing overs to take the final seven wickets for 37 runs.

Williamson put on 77 with opener Luke Ronchi (65) and 99 for the third wicket with Ross Taylor (46) before he was run out the ball after reaching his ton.

New Zealand were 254-4 with 10.5 overs remaining and on course for a score well in excess of 300, but Hazlewood induced a number of false strokes from the New Zealand batsmen.

Glenn Maxwell took four catches, one short of Jonty Rhodes's one-day international record for a fielder of five.

Tight New Zealand bowling at the start of Australia's reply built pressure.

They lost the key wicket of David Warner (18) caught behind by wicketkeeper Ronchi off Trent Boult, before Adam Milne dismissed Aaron Finch (8) and Moses Henriques (18) with the last ball before rain stopped play for a final time.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us