WORLD
4 MIN READ
US states, cities reject Trump's repudiation of the Paris accord
California Governor Jerry Brown led a chorus of protest in the United States, calling "insane" President Trump's decision to pull out of the international agreement to try to slow global warming.
US states, cities reject Trump's repudiation of the Paris accord
California Governor Jerry Brown at the California Chamber of Commerce 92nd Annual Sacramento Host Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Sacramento, California, USA. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

Domestic reaction from critics of US President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris accord to try to slow global warming was fast and furious.

Trump said his rationale for abandoning the international climate agreement was that he was elected to represent "Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Pittsburgh demurred.

"As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future," Democrat Bill Peduto tweeted in a swift, widely read retort to Trump's move.

The Democratic-led states of California, New York and Washington also asserted their opposition to the president's move, pledging to uphold the global accord's goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

"There is a pathway here where the rest of America in reaction to, really, what is an insane decision by President Trump, takes the kind of steps needed," California Governor Jerry Brown said.

TRT World'sPatrice Howard has this report from Los Angeles.

Political pushback

Former president Barack Obama, who signed the Paris accord for the United States, said the nations that remain party to the agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created by the demand for climate-friendly policies and practices.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state of New York was committed to complying with the Paris standards – which call for US reduction of its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels – "regardless of [the capital city] Washington's irresponsible actions."

"We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change," he said, adding that Trump's "reckless" decision could have "devastating repercussions" for the planet.

Dozens of cities said that they would work for the goals of the accord, regardless of Trump's move. "We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks," a group of more than 50 mayors from cities ranging from Houston, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana said in a statement on Thursday.

In New York, some major buildings, like the World Trade Center and City Hall, were lit green in solidarity with the climate agreement, echoing a move in Paris.

Corporate pushback

Corporate America, usually not thought of as part of the Trump opposition, lambasted the move.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs's chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, in his first tweet ever, blasted Trump's decision as "a setback" for US leadership in the world.

High profile entrepreneur Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX and Disney CEO Robert Iger resigned from Trump White House advisory councils.

Other pillars of corporate America – including Google's chief executive and Amazon.com – joined a growing chorus of disapproval and dismay over Trump's decision.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us