Kyrgios crashes out of the French Open saying he was "underdone"
Nick Kyrgios said the loss of his grandfather left him perturbed and he wasn't well prepared for the game, smashing his racket into pieces and asking for a beer during the game
Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his second round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson, 1 June, 2017( Reuters) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

Australia's number one, Nick Kyrgios said the disruption to his training schedule caused by the death of his grandfather had left him ill-prepared for the French Open, which he exited in a fit of petulance on Thursday.

Kyrgios started well against South African Kevin Anderson, before crumbling mid-match and crashing out of the second round 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.

He lost his cool and smashed his racket to pieces on a courtside cooler.

The 18th seed, who time and again failed to convert break points on Anderson's booming serve, looked resigned to his fate in the fourth set and asked a spectator to get him a beer.

The 22-year-old, who has also been battling hip and shoulder injuries, pulled out of the Estoril Open in late April to return to Australia after the death of his grandfather, Christos.

"After my grandpa passing, I just lost a lot of motivation to do anything, really," Kyrgios told reporters.

He also said he had a tough time back home and could not manage to get good training and thus wasn't well prepared for the match, praising the way Anderson played.

After a brilliant US hardcourt season, in which he beat Novak Djokovic twice, hopes were high that this would his year, but the clay courts of Roland Garros, were always an unlikely location for Kyrgios to make a grand slam statement.

"Obviously, it's disappointing just to lose, but to be fair, my preparation for the clay court season hasn't been great. I feel like I'm way underdone coming into the French," he added.

Kyrgios is likely to be fined for his racket smashing, which earned him a penalty point at the end of the second set.

SOURCE:Reuters
