WORLD
3 MIN READ
Twin suicide attacks kill at least 9 in Cameroon refugee camp
The suicide bombings which took place in northern Bourvare village hosting a refugee camp is believed to be carried out by two children. Officials blamed Boko Haram rebel group for the deadly attack in which 30 others were wounded.
Twin suicide attacks kill at least 9 in Cameroon refugee camp
Nigerian families fleeing Boko Haram and state violence continue to arrive at Cameroon's refugee camps. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

A double suicide bombing believed to be carried out by two children killed at least nine people and wounded over 30 near a refugee camp in northern Cameroon, officials said on Friday.

The bombers entered the town of Kolofata, about 10 kilometres from the border with Nigeria, before dawn on Friday, posing as refugees looking for food before the start of the daytime fast for Ramadan.

"Two suicide bomber adolescents aged between 10 and 15 years infiltrated the town of Kolofata," Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma said, adding that both had detonated their explosives.

"The official death toll is 11, including the two suicide bombers, and 30 wounded," MindjiyawaBakary, governor of Cameroon's Far North region said.

Bakary blamed the attack on Boko Haram, the rebel group that has carried out attacks and kidnappings in Cameroon as it has widened its insurgency to the area around Lake Chad.

"The two explosions took place when the Muslim faithful went to pray," a local cleric, SaidouHassan, said.

On the spot, we counted nine dead, including two suicide bombers of Nigerian nationality. Some 30 wounded were taken to the Mora and Maroua hospital - Local cleric Saidou Hassan

Chain of attacks

On Thursday, two suicide bombers injured two people in the same border region and last week three suicide bombers were killed near a market as they attempted to set off explosives.

Cameroon is part of a regional task force that aims to eradicate the rebel group that has so far killed more than 2,000 Cameroonians, according to government officials.

Boko Haram wants to establish an "Islamic state" in Nigeria's northeastern region and the group is known for its contempt of Western education.

Nigeria's army has retaken much of the territory once occupied by the group, and a military coalition of regional neighbours has helped fight the group across the borders in Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Boko Haram's nine-year long insurgency against these countries has caused over 20,000 deaths and displaced around 2.4 million people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us