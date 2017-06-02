WORLD
1 MIN READ
Europe & China reaffirm commitment to combat climate change
In a summit in Brussels, the leaders announced $100 billion a year in support for poorer nations to fight global warming.
Europe & China reaffirm commitment to combat climate change
Under the 2015 agreement nations promised to hold global warming to &quot;well below&quot; two degrees Celsius. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

European and Chinese leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Climate change agreement after the US administration decided to withdraw from the accord.

In a summit in Brussels, the leaders announced $100 billion a year in support for poorer nations to fight global warming.

Under the 2015 agreement nations promised to hold global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial revolution levels, and to strive for a lower limit of 1.5 degrees.

Despite US decision to pullout from the accord and EU and China vowing to stick to it, there are companies that are at the forefront of the climate change battle.

TRT World'sJack Parrock meets one such company in Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us