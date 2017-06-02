TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ramadan drummers of Istanbul keep centuries-old tradition alive
Decked in Ottoman-era attire, the Ramadan drummers wander the streets to wake up residents for "sahur" — the last meal before a day of fasting that begins before sunrise.
Ramadan drummers of Istanbul keep centuries-old tradition alive
The drummers wander the streets to wake up residents for "sahur" — the meal eaten before dawn.
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

Every year, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, thousands of drummers take to the streets of Istanbul in the dark of night.

Decked in Ottoman era attire, the Ramadan drummers wander the streets to wake up residents for "sahur" — the last meal before a day of fasting that begins before sunrise.

Umit Kurt is one of the thousands of drummers who continue to perform the centuries-old tradition.

"I want to continue this drumming tradition because it comes from our ancestors and the Ottomans."

"It belongs to the past, but it should continue in the future," he says.

After he beats his drum and sings poems extolling the holy month, apartments light up for the time of sahur.

The holy month of Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell met with a Ramadan drummer for this report from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us