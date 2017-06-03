WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's border wall threatens last few jaguars in the US
Trump's border wall threatens the survival of the ten endangered jaguars that remain in the Mexico-US border region by restricting their movements to find food and mates in their already-shrinking habitats.
Trump's border wall threatens last few jaguars in the US
Jaguars look like the leopard, the only difference being they have spots inside their rosettes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

The jaguar is one of the most endangered among the thousands of species that live along the US-Mexico border. Recent sightings of the wild cats are giving conservationists hope that their numbers are going up and not down.

Species such as jaguars, bighorn sheep and deer-like Sonoran pronghorns currently roam back and forth across the border of Mexico and the United States in reserves specially protected by both countries' governments.

However, US President Donald Trump's border wall could change all that. Conservationists fear the wall along the border, meant to keep criminals out of the United States, will doom the beasts to extinction.

It would stop the endangered animals from getting where they need to go to feed and mate.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us