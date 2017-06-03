WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemenis observe Ramadan amidst war and starvation
While many Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month, millions in Yemen observe their fasts facing starvation and health woes, as the civil war in the country continues with no end it sight.
A Yemeni boy sits next to food aid distributed by a local charity during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the capital Sanaa, on May 29, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

For many Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramadan is a time of peace, when people celebrate their faith with fasting and special treats.

But in Yemen, two years of civil war, siege and starvation have changed the way millions of people observe the holy month.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting, and now a cholera outbreak has left hundreds dead and tens of thousands infected.

More than 17 million people in Yemen do not have enough to eat.

The United Nations warns the humanitarian crisis will only worsen as long as the war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels who are loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and the Saudi-backed coalition supporting the current government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi continues.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
