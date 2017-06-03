WORLD
UK's May and Corbyn questioned by public on TV show
With the general election now less than a week away May and Corbyn took the opportunity to defend their respective plans for government.
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn faced some tough questions by the public on the TV show BBC Question Time. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the main opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, were grilled about their policies by a television audience.

The two, who did not appear on screen together, but rather in separate segments on a BBC programme called Question Time.

With the general election now less than a week away it was an opportunity for May and Corbyn to defend their respective plans for government.

The two faced some tough questions.

Corbyn was challenged about his attitude towards the nuclear deterrent and May was asked about her plans for a post-Brexit deal with Europe.

An opinion poll published on Friday showed May's Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party by five percentage points, down sharply from 15 a little more than two weeks ago.

Other recent polls have also shown that May's lead, which stood at more than 20 points when she called the campaign, has been eaten away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she had hoped for.

May has said she wants a bigger majority in parliament to strengthen her hand as she goes into negotiations with the rest of the European Union about Britain's exit from the bloc.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
