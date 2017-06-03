British voters will go to the polls on Thursday, after Prime Minister Teresa May called for snap elections, seeking a mandate for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union.

But in Scotland, questions of another vote are brewing as the twin issues of Brexit and possible Scottish independence dominate the political landscape.

Three years ago, Scotland narrowly voted against leaving the United Kingdom, but the issue has resurfaced in the wake of the Brexit vote.

In Scotland, the UK general election seems to be a referendum on a referendum.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Edinburgh.