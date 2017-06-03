CULTURE
3 MIN READ
German rock concert resumes after security threat cleared
Organisers announced that the festival would resume after the "threat" proved to be unfounded.
German rock concert resumes after security threat cleared
The festival was evacuated on Friday evening after Koblenz police said they were in possession of &quot;concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out&quot;. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

Germany's biggest rock festival resumes after being disrupted by fears of a possible "terrorist threat" which have proved to be unfounded, the organisers said on Saturday.

Police said searches at the three-day "Rock am Ring," held near the southwestern city of Koblenz were over. Live music resumes at 1:30 PM (11:30 GMT).

Some 90,000 people are expected to attend the event which ends on Sunday.

"After a series of intensive searches across the site the fears of an imminent danger were not confirmed," the organisers said.

"The police gave the go-ahead" for the festival to restart, they said.

The festival was evacuated on Friday evening after Koblenz police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out".

Police said three suspects in the neighbouring state of Hesse were detained but released on Saturday.

"One person who is not of German origin and is known to the police as having links to the Islamist terror network had access to" backstage areas, police spokesman Wolfgang Fromm said.

The three had been hired to set up security barriers at the venue.

Security for the festival had already been stepped up, with an additional 1,200 staff, in response to the May 22 Manchester bombing which occurred after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

The region's interior minister Roger Lewentz defended the decision to evacuate the festival, saying: "We cannot take risks."

Last year's Rock am Ring programme was curtailed by violent storms in which dozens of people were injured by lightning.

The country remains on high alert after an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on December 19.

Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, hijacked a truck, killed its Polish driver and ploughed the vehicle through the market, claiming 11 more lives and wounding dozens.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us