WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bahrain suspends independent newspaper for "sowing division"
Bahrain's information ministry says it had decided to bar the publication and stop its circulation "until further notice."
Bahrain suspends independent newspaper for "sowing division"
The newspaper was also suspended for two days in August 2015 on similar charges. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2017

Bahrain announced on Sunday an indefinite ban on the independent Al Wasat newspaper on accusations that it publishes "what sows division" in the Gulf kingdom.

The ministry of information affairs said it had decided to bar the publication and stop its circulation "until further notice," according to BNA state news agency, without specifying if the ban affects the digital edition.

Bahrain's Information Affairs Authority issued the order first verbally on Sunday and later through a statement published by the state-run Bahrain News Agency, said Mansoor al Jamri, the paper's editor-in-chief. The statement said the closure came over a story "affecting the relations of the kingdom of Bahrain with other countries."

Third time

Jamri identified that story as a column on page 19 of its Sunday edition focused on recent protests in northern Morocco's El Hoceima.

Unrest has gripped the area since the death of a fish vendor in October, who was crushed by a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated.

The sudden closure of the daily Al Wasat marks the third time authorities have ordered it to stop publishing a print edition since the island's 2011 Arab Spring protests and comes just after officials briefly banned it in January from publishing online.

The latest ban comes as authorities intensify a crackdown on the opposition, with police shooting dead five demonstrators last month as security forces dismantled a months-long sit-in.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us