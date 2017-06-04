POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Nadal cruises into French Open quarters in style
The fourth seed destroyed his opponent Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals and one step closer to a 10th Roland Garros crown.
Nadal cruises into French Open quarters in style
Nadal will now meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada's Milos Raonic. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 4, 2017

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal surged into the French Open quarter-finals, railroading compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round on Sunday.

In yet another ominous performance, Nadal destroyed his opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen to move into the quarter-finals and one step closer to a 10th Roland Garros crown.

"I'm happy because Roberto is a very good player. It's very important for me to be in the quarter-finals one more time," said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

The fourth seed will meet compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta for spot in the last four after the latter stunned Canada's Milos Raonic.

Nadal has not lost a set so far this tournament, and is on track to win the title without doing so, something he did in 2008 and 2010. Only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also achieved that feat.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will also become an 11-time quarter-finalist in Paris if he defeats Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas later Sunday.

Japan's Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16.

Eighth seed Nishikori led two sets to one but trailed by a double break at 3-0 down in the fourth set when rain halted play on Saturday.

Chung forced the contest into a deciding set as play resumed on Sunday, but the world number 67 double faulted on match point to gift Nishikori a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 0-6, 6-4 victory.

"I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn't ready," admitted Nishikori.

"I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make little better than yesterday."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us