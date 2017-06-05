WORLD
4 MIN READ
British police identify two London attackers
London's Metropolitan Police name one attacker as Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27 and the second as Rachid Redouane, aged 30.
British police identify two London attackers
Khuram Shazad Butt (L) and Rachid Redouane (R) - two of the suspects shot dead by police following the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

London police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more.

The Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27.

Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, was already known to police and Britain's domestic spy agency MI5, the police said.

The second attacker was named as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who police said claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth.

Both men lived in the same area of east London.

"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," police said.

Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.

Late on Saturday the three attackers drove south across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before stabbing bystanders in the nearby Borough Market area.

The attacks, that came came less than a week before parliamentary election, left seven dead, including foreign nationals, and dozens injured, 18 in a critical condition.

British police are stretched by the number of people they believe could potentially commit an act of terrorism.

There are 500 current investigations involving 3,000 potential suspects.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

"We're all Londoners"

Crowds gathered by London's beloved Tower Bridge on Monday — many Muslims among them — to grieve for the victims of the city's second attack in three months.

Mourners held up signs such as "Love for all, hatred for none" and "N.Ireland supports London," as the British flag flew at half-mast on the bridge, a monument of national endurance.

In a brief speech at the vigil, London Mayor Sadiq Khan seemed to speak for many as he voiced his sorrow and anger.

"London stands in defiance," said Khan.

To applause and cheers, Khan described himself as "a proud and patriotic British Muslim" and coldly slapped down those who invoked Islam to justify acts of murder.

Sniffer dogs roamed the area before the brief vigil, and police, armed and unarmed, maintained a high-profile presence.

French citizens missing

Two French citizens have been missing since Saturday night's attack in London, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday during a visit to the French embassy in the British capital.

Le Drian confirmed that one French citizen died in the attack and said eight French had been injured, four of whom are in a serious condition.

The four others suffered less serious injuries and two of them are not in hospital anymore, he told reporters.

The threat level remains at 'severe' in UK where, according to authorities, increased security measures are being put in place.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from London.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us