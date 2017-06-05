WORLD
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: The Six-Day War that changed Palestinian history
It's been 50 years since Israel occupied Palestine's West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
Palestinian refugees made do with blankets and few belongings in the refugee camps of Wadi Dlails, one month after the Six-Day War. In the background, the tents of the camp. Jordan, July 1967. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

Here's how the Six-Day War unfolded:

The Old City of Jerusalem during the Six-Day War, June 1967, Getty Images. June 5 marks the beginning of the Six- Day War. Relations between Israel and its neighbours had never fully normalised following the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Israel reiterated its 1950s statement that the closure of the Straits of Tiran for its ships would be a casus belli (case for war). But in late May, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser announced that he would close the straits to Israeli vessels, then mobilised its forces along its border with Israel. Israel launched a preemptive strike against Egypt's air force, beginning the war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
