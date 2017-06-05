WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turnbull says Melbourne siege "a terrorist attack"
Australian police identify the attacker as Yacqub Khayre and say he has a long criminal history.
Turnbull says Melbourne siege "a terrorist attack"
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters that the Melbourne siege was a &quot;terrorist attack,&quot; June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday police were treating a deadly siege in the southern city of Melbourne as an "act of terrorism" after a claim by Daesh that one of its fighters was the gunman responsible.

Police identified the assailant as Yacqub Khayre, a 29-year-old Australian of Somali heritage. They added that he had a long criminal history.

Khayre was shot dead on Monday by police after he killed a man in the foyer of an apartment block in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, and held a woman hostage inside.

Senior officials confirmed that Khayre had been acquitted of a plot to attack a Sydney army base in 2009 and was on parole for a violent home invasion at the time of Monday's siege.

"This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime," Turnbull told reporters in the capital, Canberra.

"It is a terrorist attack, and it underlines the need for us to be constantly vigilant, never to be deterred, always defiant, in the face of Islamist terrorism," he said.

Holsworthy army base attack

Khayre first came to the attention of Australian counterterrorism police in 2009, when he was one of five men accused of plotting an attack on Sydney's Holsworthy Army base to kill soldiers. Three of the men were convicted, while Khayre and the fifth man were acquitted.

In 2010, the Victorian Supreme Court was told during that case that Khayre had been a worshipper at a Melbourne mosque and at a nearby prayer hall.

The court documents also showed that Khayre migrated as a child with his family to Australia through a Kenyan refugee camp. He was recognised as a refugee under Australia's humanitarian migration program and later became an Australian citizen, police said.

Possible Daesh connection

Australian police also said they were investigating the siege as an act of terrorism after Daesh claimed responsibility via its Amaq news agency.

Amaq said the attack was launched to exact revenge for Australia's participation in a US-led coalition fighting against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

Police said they were investigating whether Khayre had any established links with the group.

The country has been on heightened alert for attacks by homegrown radicals since 2014. In December of that year, a gunman killed two hostages during a 17-hour-long siege at a popular Sydney cafe.

Since September 2014, police have foiled a dozen terrorist plots and made 63 arrests, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us