Brilliant Kohli steers India to victory over Pakistan
Title-holders India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their rain-affected Group B Champions Trophy opener.
India captain Virat Kohli made 81 not out to help his team pile up 319/3 in 48 overs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

India captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 81 to spur his side to a crushing 124-run victory over rivals Pakistan in a rain-shortened Champions Trophy Group B clash on Sunday.

Kohli's master-class from 68 balls helped India post 319 for three in their 48 overs in a match interrupted by rain, after their innings had desperately needed a spark.

Pakistan never got going in their reply were all out for 164 chasing a revised Duckworth/Lewis total of 289 in 41 overs.

The win moves India to the top of the pool on net run-rate ahead of South Africa, who defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match on Saturday. India face the Lankans in their second fixture at The Oval on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
