WORLD
2 MIN READ
Omran Daqneesh's father denies Assad claim iconic image is 'fake'
A young Syrian boy, whose stunned image covered in dust and blood became an iconic symbol of suffering in Aleppo, has appeared in new footage posted by a pro-Syrian regime television presenter.
Omran Daqneesh's father denies Assad claim iconic image is 'fake'
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

A lot of harrowing footage came out of Aleppo last year, but one video in particular stood out.

Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh sat speechless and confused in the back of an ambulance, after having survived an air strike.

But, regime leader Bashar al Assad said at the time that the images were "forged."

The 24-year-old Syrian behind the camera was Mustafa Sarouti, who brushed off Assad's criticism.

"The man who has besieged and starved thousands of people, of course, he wouldn't admit hitting Omran's house, and of course he'll say that Omran is fake," Sarouti said.

Now Syrian regime-affiliated media has interviewed the boy's father about that night last August.

Omran's family now live under regime control in Aleppo and it's not clear whether they were pressured into giving the interview.

TRT World'sBen Said has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us