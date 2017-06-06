​Just under half of the British voters backed staying in the European Union (EU) in last year's Brexit referendum.

Now it is proving extremely difficult for these voters to choose a candidate to represent them in the parliamentary election on Thursday.

It is for these undecided voters that philanthropist Gina Miller launched her "Best for Britain" initiative hours after Prime Minister Theresa May took the country by surprise in April by announcing a snap election.

"The most effective thing to do is tactical voting," Miller said.

Voters, she argued, should cast their ballot "for the character of the individual, not the character of the party".

So what is "tactical voting"?

TRT World's Sarah Morice explains from London.