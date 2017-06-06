WORLD
Pro-EU voters may opt for "tactical voting" in UK election
Just under half of the UK voters backed staying in the EU in last year's referendum on Brexit. They now find it difficult to choose a candidate who represent them in the upcoming UK election. "Tactical voting" may be the answer for them.
A man wears a &quot;Corbyn&quot; shirt as he and others wait for Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak at a general election campaign event in Birmingham, on June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

​Just under half of the British voters backed staying in the European Union (EU) in last year's Brexit referendum.

Now it is proving extremely difficult for these voters to choose a candidate to represent them in the parliamentary election on Thursday.

It is for these undecided voters that philanthropist Gina Miller launched her "Best for Britain" initiative hours after Prime Minister Theresa May took the country by surprise in April by announcing a snap election.

"The most effective thing to do is tactical voting," Miller said.

Voters, she argued, should cast their ballot "for the character of the individual, not the character of the party".

So what is "tactical voting"?

TRT World's Sarah Morice explains from London.

