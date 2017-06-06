WORLD
1 MIN READ
Daesh, Al Qaeda infiltrating Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon
The appearance of these groups has led to some of the most violent clashes that any refugee camp in the region has seen in years.
Daesh, Al Qaeda infiltrating Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon
Smoke rises during clashes between militants and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al Hilweh camp Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon, April 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

The appearance of Daesh, Al Qaeda and other extremist groups has changed the Middle East.

Many of these groups have also made their way into some of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The largest and most crowded refugee camp in Lebanon, Ain al Hilweh, is home to over 120,000 refugees.

The clashes in the camp have left numerous Palestinians dead in recent months.

Lebanon's Palestinian camps mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services. Some 450,000 Palestinian refugees are living in 12 refugee camps in Lebanon.

As TRT World'sZeina Awad reports, these groups are making worse an already difficult daily reality for tens of thousands of refugees.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us