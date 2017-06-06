WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italian court opens door to release notorious mafia boss
Public anger sparked over the court decision to free Salvatore Riina to "die in dignity."
Italian court opens door to release notorious mafia boss
Italy's most fearsome Mafia boss may leave prison to &quot;die in dignity.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

Salvatore Riina, Sicily's most notorious mafia boss has "the right to die with dignity," an Italian appeal court said on Monday, opening the door to his eventual release.

Riina, from the Sicilian hill town of Corleone made famous in The Godfather movies, was jailed in 1993 after ruling Sicily's Cosa Nostra with an iron fist for over two decades.

The Sicilian Mafia's "Boss of all Bosses" is believed to have ordered more than 150 murders, including the assassinations of anti-Mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

However 86-year-old suffers from cancer and other ailments, his defence lawyers told the court, and should have his sentence reduced or be allowed to serve it out under house arrest.

Responding to the request by Riina's lawyers, Italy highest court ruled late on Monday he had a right to "die with dignity" under house arrest like any other terminally ill prisoner.

The final decision rests with a parole board in the northern city of Bologna, near Parma, where Riina, 86, is being held.

Last year, the Bologna court had said Riina could be treated for his serious health conditions while incarcerated, but refused to entertain the idea of setting him free.

Furore over decision

Salvatore Borsellino, brother of the slain magistrate slammed the court decision saying court should have considered that Riina ordered the killing of a little boy by acid.

Giuseppe Di Matteo,13, was strangled and his body dissolved in acid by the men worked on behalf of Riina in 1996 to punish his father.

"The court should have remembered that the person before them is same one who blew to bits servants of the state and ordered that a little boy be dissolved in acid," told the Milano based Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Leaders across the political spectrum also agreed that Riina should spend his final days in prison.

"I am speechless," said Matteo Salvini, head of the right-wing Northern League.

"The dozens of victims who should weigh on his conscience and were brutally killed, including women and children, should have had the right to die with dignity," he said.

"We will not allow Riina to return to Corleone," said Carmelo Miceli, head of the centre-left Democratic Party in the Sicilian capital, Palermo.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us