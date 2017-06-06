Hebron's Old City is the scene of constant confrontations between Israeli soldiers and local Palestinians.

The soldiers are there to protect a few hundred Jewish settlers, whose presence has led to around 20 percent of the city being turned into a military zone.

Settlers moved into Hebron, the city believed to be the burial place of Abraham – a prophet for both Jews and Muslims – after the Israeli occupation in 1967.

Since then, Palestinians have been prevented from entering some of the areas in the heart of Hebron.

TRT World 's Abubakr al Shamahi has the story.