WORLD
3 MIN READ
Predators even Stanley Cup final at 2-2, beat Penguins 4-1
The Nashville Predators breathed new life into the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, squaring the NHL championship series at 2-2 with three to play.
Predators even Stanley Cup final at 2-2, beat Penguins 4-1
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

The Nashville Predators breathed new life into the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, squaring the NHL championship series at 2-2 with three to play.

Rookie Frederick Gaudreau, Swedes Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville while Finnish goalie Pekke Rinne made 23 saves for the hosts as they won a second consecutive game in the best-of-seven series.

"We're at a point in the season where you sink or swim. Guys have to step up," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said.

"Those are your only two choices. We need to have guys to continue to play the game at a high level because of where we're at in the season right now.

Gaudreau scored what proved to be the game winner early in the second period but his wraparound goal was only awarded after a random horn sounded 35 seconds later to stop play and initiate a video review.

The goal came seconds after Rinne stoned Chris Kunitz on a breakaway. It initially appeared to be stopped by a stellar save from Penguins goalie Matt Murray, but replays showed the puck crossed the goal line by centimetres.

Arvidsson gave the Predators some breathing room with seven minutes left in the period when he streaked in on a breakaway and beat Murray on his glove side with a laser-like wrist shot.

From there, Rinne, who has picked up his play after allowing a combined eight goals in the first two games of the series, stymied the Penguins attack, while Forsberg sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the game's closing minutes.

"Obviously it's hard to win when you score one goal," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

"Having said that, I thought tonight, of all the games we played, we generated the most chances and the highest quality. It didn't go in the net for us. We had a number of Grade A opportunities, a couple of breakaways, flurries around the net."

Nashville had opened the scoring with about five minutes left in the first period when Jarnkrok flipped a rebound over the leg of a sprawling Murray shortly after a failed clearing attempt.

Pittsburgh responded 66 seconds later when Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the series, breaking in alone and using a nifty deke to beat Rinne.

Game Five is in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us