At least 12 dead in Tehran attacks, 39 wounded
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks on parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's tomb in the Iranian capital. Iranian officials say a third attack was thwarted by the anti-terrorism department.
Iranian police stand near the parliament building as the attack unfolded in Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

At least 12 people were killed in two attacks in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday morning, with another 39 wounded, officials said.

The assaults, targeting parliament and the shrine of the Republic's revered founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, took place less than a month after the re-election of President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate.

Daesh has claimed the attacks, the first of which saw at least four assailants storm parliament. The attackers were killed in an hours-long stand-off with security forces. The shooting incident is now over, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The attackers, who were dressed as women, entered parliament's main gate and opened fire, Iran's Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"One of the attackers in the parliament was shot dead, and one detonated a suicide vest," he added.

One of the attackers blew himself up on the fourth floor of the parliament office building as a stand-off with police continued for several hours.

Four people were taken hostage on the upper floors of the building, Tasnim news agency quoted sources on the ground as saying.

Lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television earlier that one assailant carried a pistol and two AK-47 assault rifles.

"I was inside the parliament when the shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly," said one journalist at the scene, who asked not to be named.

All roads to the parliament in downtown Tehran have been closed

Iran's intelligence ministry foils another terrorist plot

The head of the anti-terrorism department of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said they had foiled another terrorist plot and have arrested "a terrorist team," IRIB reported.The intelligence ministry has also asked people to avoid public transport, according to IRIB.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
