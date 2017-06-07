WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as new FBI chief
The announcement comes almost a month after US President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into possible links between Russia and Trump's election campaign.
Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as new FBI chief
Chrostopher Wray, now in private practice, worked from 2003 to 2005 at the Justice Department under former Republican president George W. Bush. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

​US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced in a tweet he would nominate former US assistant attorney general Christopher A Wray to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The announcement comes almost a month after Trump, in a controversial move, fired FBI director James Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into possible links between Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections and the Trump campaign.

Comey is scheduled to testify on the investigation before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has more details.

Wray, now in private practice, worked from 2003 to 2005 at the Justice Department under former Republican president George W. Bush.

The US Senate must evaluate and vote on any nomination by Trump of a new FBI leader.

The president met last week with candidates for the FBI director post, including Wray, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer.​

Wray works for King & Spalding's Washington and Atlanta offices, handling white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement cases, according to the firm.

While there, he represented Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal, in which two of the New Jersey governor's aides were convicted.

Christie, who became a close adviser to Trump during the campaign and whose name was floated as a possible Comey replacement, was never charged.

At the Justice Department, Wray worked on corporate fraud scandals and cases involving US financial markets, according to his biography on the law firm's website.

He represented the government in its fraud case against Enron Corp, the collapsed energy company.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us