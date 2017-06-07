WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqis in Daesh-free Mosul revive Ramadan festivities
For Muslims, Ramadan is celebrated by fasting, prayer and fellowship over a meal. But in Mosul, Iraqi security forces are in their ninth month of fighting Daesh.
Iraqi residents sell fruits and vegetables in front of a damaged building caused by fighting between the Iraqi military forces and Daesh in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

Three years under Daesh control has taken its toll on the people of Mosul, where the month of Ramadan is being marked by a lack of water and basic food supplies.

Iraqi security forces say more than 90 percent of the city has been taken from Daesh, and they're pushing to take the remainder of the city before the end of Ramadan, known as Eid.

"I can't work and we have no money or savings to buy things," says Mohammed Mahmoud Elias, a resident in the liberated part of Mosul.

"There are some people who are helping us and sending us food during Ramadan. But no official aid was distributed, and it is only the people who are supporting each other."

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
