Murray sets up semifinal showdown with Wawrinka at French Open
World number one Andy Murray beat Kei Nishikori 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) setting up a tough semifinal against former French Open Champion Stan Wawrinka who beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.
Murray sets up semifinal showdown with Wawrinka at French Open
Briton's Andy Murray dropped serve twice in the opening set as the gremlins that have dogged his season briefly returned, but he was generally in charge after that against Kei Nishikori. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

World number one Andy Murray set up a showdown with Stan Wawrinka as he reached his fifth French Open semifinal with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.

Briton Murray dropped serve twice in the opening set as the gremlins that have dogged his season briefly returned, but he was generally in charge after that against the eighth seed.

Nishikori, who beat Murray in the quarterfinals of last year's US Open, could not sustain his early form and although he courageously forced a third-set tiebreak he lost that 7-0.

Murray, runner-up last year to Novak Djokovic, recovered an early break of serve in the fourth set and reeled off the last six games to set up a repeat of last year's semifinal when he produced a dazzling display to beat Wawrinka.

Meanwhile, former French Open champion Wawrinka demolished Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1 in awe-inspiring fashion.

The Swiss third seed broke the big-serving Cilic six times, spraying the court with winners throughout the match to ruthlessly sweep the seventh seed aside.

Wawrinka, who lifted the Musketeers Cup in 2015, ended Cilic's ordeal on his first match point with a second-serve ace.

Quarterfinal results (Wednesday)

Men's Singles:

Andy Murray (Britain) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 2-6 6-1 7-6(0)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 6-1

Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0

Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-2 2-0 (Retired)

Women's

Simona Halep (Romania) beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Garcia (France) 7-6(3) 6-4

SOURCE:Reuters
