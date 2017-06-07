WORLD
Venezuelans face extreme shortages of medicine and food
Around 93 percent of Venezuelans cannot afford to buy enough food and 73 percent of them have lost weight in the last year, according to a recent study.
Pedro Hernandez and his friend, Luis Daza, pick up tomatoes from the trash area of the Coche public market in Caracas on May 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

Political insurgency isn't the only struggle Venezuelans are dealing with.

Many people continue the fight to get through each day with the little amount of resources they have.

Currency controls that cripple imports, as well as ailing local farms, have left many supermarket shelves empty.

Children begging in front of bakeries, restaurants, or markets are now a common sight, while more and more people are salvaging food from the trash. Many in the middle class have had to cut back on meat or vegetables and instead get by on cheaper starches.

The extreme shortages of medicine and food facing all Venezuelans are particularly difficult for people who have retired.

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Lamas paid a visit to one citizen in Caracas who faces these exact troubles every day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
