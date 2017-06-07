The United Kingdom goes to the polls for a general election on Thursday, but the situation is complicated in Northern Ireland due to Britain's Brexit vote.

The vote to leave the European Union has raised the stakes in the long and divisive dispute over the status of Northern Ireland.

Debates between the Unionists, who want to remain within the United Kingdom and Nationalists who want to unite with Ireland have come to the forefront once again.

And the old tensions are never too far away.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.