WORLD
2 MIN READ
Theresa May's snap election gamble may have a heavy cost for her party
While the Conservatives are widely expected to win the vote, their opinion poll lead has narrowed significantly since PM May called the election.
Theresa May's snap election gamble may have a heavy cost for her party
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during an election campaign visit to Langton Rugby Club in Stoke-on-Trent, June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

British voters go to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in the UK General Election.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she needed a clearer mandate for the Brexit negotiations with the EU and that she was the only one who could be trusted to deliver it.

But the vote now takes place in the shadow of terrorist attacks, which have very much shifted the focus to national security.

In recent days she has promised to step up the fight against extremism, but her government has overseen big cuts in police numbers. The latest attack has made a confusing election even more difficult to call.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood looks at the political gamble she took by calling the snap election and whether she has miscalculated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us