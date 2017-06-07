WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis in call with Qatar Emir
US president Donald Trump's second intervention in the row in as many days comes as the UAE invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.
Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis in call with Qatar Emir
Earlier, Trump threw his weight behind efforts to isolate Qatar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday talked to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on the phone and offered to help resolve a deepening diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers, said White House.

"The President offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary," the White House said.

His second intervention in the row in as many days comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said there would be more economic curbs on Qatar if necessary.

He said Doha needed to make ironclad commitments to change what critics say is a policy on funding militants.

He later told France 24 television that any further steps could take the form of "a sort of embargo on Qatar".

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is supporting militant groups and Iran.

The four countries also cut transport links to tiny gas-rich Qatar, disrupting food and other supplies and deepening uncertainty about the future of trade and investment ties.

Economic damage

In a sign of economic damage from the dispute, Standard & Poor's downgraded Qatar's debt on Wednesday as the country's riyal currency fell to an 11-year low.

On Tuesday, Trump threw his weight behind efforts to isolate Qatar.

Trump suggested Qatar – home to the largest American air base in the Middle East – was funding extremism as he tacitly backed the diplomatic blockade of the emirate.

He tweeted:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us