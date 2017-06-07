US President Donald Trump on Wednesday talked to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on the phone and offered to help resolve a deepening diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers, said White House.

"The President offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary," the White House said.

His second intervention in the row in as many days comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said there would be more economic curbs on Qatar if necessary.

He said Doha needed to make ironclad commitments to change what critics say is a policy on funding militants.

He later told France 24 television that any further steps could take the form of "a sort of embargo on Qatar".

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is supporting militant groups and Iran.

The four countries also cut transport links to tiny gas-rich Qatar, disrupting food and other supplies and deepening uncertainty about the future of trade and investment ties.

Economic damage

In a sign of economic damage from the dispute, Standard & Poor's downgraded Qatar's debt on Wednesday as the country's riyal currency fell to an 11-year low.

On Tuesday, Trump threw his weight behind efforts to isolate Qatar.

Trump suggested Qatar – home to the largest American air base in the Middle East – was funding extremism as he tacitly backed the diplomatic blockade of the emirate.

He tweeted: