WORLD
2 MIN READ
Prison riot leaves four dead in Mexico's Tamaulipas state
A gun battle broke out between prisoners and security forces after authorities launched an operation to halt the smuggling of weapons inside a prison in Ciudad Victoria.
Prison riot leaves four dead in Mexico's Tamaulipas state
Policemen take part in a police operation to regain control of a prison, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico on June 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

Four people were killed and six were injured in a prison riot, involving, inmates and security forces in a northern Mexican border state on Tuesday, authorities said.

Loud, sustained bursts of gunfire were heard from outside the prison which is located in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas state in northeastern Mexico.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez, spokesman on security issues for Tamaulipas said that those killed in the violence that lasted several hours were two state police officers, one security guard and an inmate.

"Those number are preliminary because the operation continues, there are still state police inside the prison inspecting the dormitories," Rodriguez, added.

He said authorities had observed "rising tensions" between opposing gangs in the prison over recent days and had information that they were smuggling in weapons.

High-calibre weapons

Rodriguez said that the inspection operation had turned up two high-calibre weapons and a regular firearm.

"An intervention was planned which consisted in bringing state police into the prison and having federals support from the outside," he said, adding that if authorities had not intervened the number of casualties would have been higher.

Tamaulipas, a Gulf coast state bordering Texas, has seen the some Mexico's worst drug violence in recent years. Turf wars between the rival Gulf Cartel and Zetas gangs have racked the state for years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us