WORLD
3 MIN READ
Croatian liberals to join conservative-led government
The change of heart may lead to a split in the party but could help the conservative HDZ to continue ruling without a second snap election in less than a year.
Croatian liberals to join conservative-led government
Ivan Vrdoljak looks on during an interview in Zagreb, February 22, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

In an unexpected political turnaround, the Croatian liberals decided on Wednesday to join a coalition with the ruling conservatives, just a day after saying they would not.

"In talks with the [ruling] HDZ party, we will require running three ministries," said Predrag Stromar, a senior official of the Croatian People's Party (HNS), after a party council meeting comprising more than 100 members overturned the previous the decision to shun the coalition.

On Tuesday, HNS leader Ivan Vrdoljak resigned after the party's presidency rejected his proposal to enter the HDZ-led government headed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

In April, Plenkovic fired four ministers from the previous junior coalition partner, the centre-right Most ("Bridge") party, as Most supported the opposition in a no-confidence motion against Finance Minister Zdravko Maric, which he survived by one vote.

The HNS has nine members of parliament, and it is likely that some of them will not vote for the new majority. Plenkovic, who is also the HDZ leader, must get support from several other deputies, some of them independent, and representatives of national minorities to clinch a new parliamentary backing.

Plenkovic must propose four new ministers to parliament soon to replace those from Most and reshuffle his cabinet to accommodate ministers from the HNS. A vote on those appointments will be the ultimate test of whether he has secured enough parliamentary backing for his cabinet to stay on.

A new early election, after the one held last September also following a split between the HDZ and the Most, would harm the pace of economic reforms needed to improve the investment climate and meagre long-term growth prospects in one of the European Union's weakest economies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us