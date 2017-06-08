POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Lebanon volunteers on a beach clean-up mission
Oceans are being polluted at an alarming rate. Lebanese volunteers have taken it upon themselves to clean the beaches of Batroun, which is flooded with rubbish rather than beachgoers.
Lebanon volunteers on a beach clean-up mission
Lebanese men play cards and smoke water pipe, as they sunbathe at the Mediterranean Sea off the Corniche, in Beirut, Lebanon, February 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

The Lebanese city of Batroun has one of the best beaches, popular for its golden sand and surf.

It's summer time in Lebanon and the beaches are starting to fill up with beachgoers, but the shorelines have a big problem: rubbish can be found littered among sand and pebbles as people sunbathe nearby.

This week, the UN said the world's oceans are under threat as never before and plastic pollution is the main culprit.

Oceans are being polluted at an alarming rate, and one study reveals there could be more plastic than fish in them by 2050.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us