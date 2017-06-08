WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippine military go house-to-house in fight for Marawi
The military says that rebel fighters are penned into a built-up area of the city. Troops have been clearing houses that the militants used as sniper positions for the past two weeks.
Philippine military go house-to-house in fight for Marawi
A joint police and military house-to-house search in Marawi City, Philippines, June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2017

The Philippines military continues to battle militants in some parts of Marawi City on southern Mindanao island.

In areas that have been secured, soldiers are searching for booby traps.

The offensive to take back the city from pro-Daesh Maute militants has been going on for more than two weeks.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 170,000 have been forced from their homes.

The battle for Marawi has raised concerns that Daesh could attempt to build a regional base on Mindanao. From there it could threaten the rest of the Philippines, and neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from near the front line.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us