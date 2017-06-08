The Philippines military continues to battle militants in some parts of Marawi City on southern Mindanao island.

In areas that have been secured, soldiers are searching for booby traps.

The offensive to take back the city from pro-Daesh Maute militants has been going on for more than two weeks.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 170,000 have been forced from their homes.

The battle for Marawi has raised concerns that Daesh could attempt to build a regional base on Mindanao. From there it could threaten the rest of the Philippines, and neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from near the front line.