Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of financing extremist groups. But Doha denies the accusations.

The Qatari foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, said no country has the right to intervene in Doha's foreign policy.

He added that Qatar had not yet been presented with a list of demands by countries that cut off diplomatic and transport ties, but insisted the matter be solved peacefully.

TRT World'sIolo Ap Dafydd reports.